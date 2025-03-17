Winter Term Finals Week Schedule

Image from SOU’s Hannon Library celebrates 65 years as a free home for federal publications.

Finals week is approaching fast, and with it comes a change in schedule at SOU. Whether you want to study at the Hannon or grab a coffee at Southern Grounds, it’s important to know the updated hours of different places around campus.

Hannon Library

3/16 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 Hannon Library 1pm–9pm 8am–9pm 8am–9pm 8am–9pm 8am–9pm 8am–5pm Closed Research Help Desk Closed 10am–4pm 10am–4pm 10am–4pm 10am–4pm Closed Closed Chat Research 6pm–9pm 10am–4pm

6pm–9pm 10am–4pm

6pm–9pm 10am–4pm 10am–4pm Closed Closed Writing Center 1:30pm–6:30pm By appointment By appointment By appointment Closed Closed Closed Math and Science Labs 1pm–8pm 8am–12pm

2pm–8pm 8am–1pm

3pm–9pm 8am–12:30pm

1pm–9pm By appointment By appointment Closed

Southern Grounds

Monday–Friday:

7am–4pm

Saturday–Sunday

Closed

The Rec Center hours will remain the same for finals week, but it will be closed from March 22–30 for Spring Break. Residence halls will stay open for the duration of break. The Hawk will be open for brunch and dinner, and the Landing will be open from 9am–8pm every day.