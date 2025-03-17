Winter Term Finals Week Schedule

Oliver ReimersCampus

Image from SOU’s Hannon Library celebrates 65 years as a free home for federal publications.

Finals week is approaching fast, and with it comes a change in schedule at SOU. Whether you want to study at the Hannon or grab a coffee at Southern Grounds, it’s important to know the updated hours of different places around campus.

Hannon Library

3/163/173/183/193/203/213/22
Hannon Library1pm–9pm8am–9pm8am–9pm8am–9pm8am–9pm8am–5pmClosed
Research Help DeskClosed10am–4pm10am–4pm10am–4pm10am–4pmClosedClosed
Chat Research6pm–9pm10am–4pm
6pm–9pm		10am–4pm
6pm–9pm		10am–4pm10am–4pmClosedClosed
Writing Center1:30pm–6:30pmBy appointmentBy appointmentBy appointmentClosedClosedClosed
Math and Science Labs1pm–8pm8am–12pm
2pm–8pm		8am–1pm
3pm–9pm		8am–12:30pm
1pm–9pm		By appointmentBy appointmentClosed

Southern Grounds

Monday–Friday:

7am–4pm

Saturday–Sunday

Closed

The Rec Center hours will remain the same for finals week, but it will be closed from March 22–30 for Spring Break. Residence halls will stay open for the duration of break. The Hawk will be open for brunch and dinner, and the Landing will be open from 9am–8pm every day.

