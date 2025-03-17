Winter Term Finals Week Schedule

Image from SOU’s Hannon Library celebrates 65 years as a free home for federal publications.
Finals week is approaching fast, and with it comes a change in schedule at SOU. Whether you want to study at the Hannon or grab a coffee at Southern Grounds, it’s important to know the updated hours of different places around campus.
Hannon Library
|3/16
|3/17
|3/18
|3/19
|3/20
|3/21
|3/22
|Hannon Library
|1pm–9pm
|8am–9pm
|8am–9pm
|8am–9pm
|8am–9pm
|8am–5pm
|Closed
|Research Help Desk
|Closed
|10am–4pm
|10am–4pm
|10am–4pm
|10am–4pm
|Closed
|Closed
|Chat Research
|6pm–9pm
|10am–4pm
6pm–9pm
|10am–4pm
6pm–9pm
|10am–4pm
|10am–4pm
|Closed
|Closed
|Writing Center
|1:30pm–6:30pm
|By appointment
|By appointment
|By appointment
|Closed
|Closed
|Closed
|Math and Science Labs
|1pm–8pm
|8am–12pm
2pm–8pm
|8am–1pm
3pm–9pm
|8am–12:30pm
1pm–9pm
|By appointment
|By appointment
|Closed
Southern Grounds
Monday–Friday:
7am–4pm
Saturday–Sunday
Closed
The Rec Center hours will remain the same for finals week, but it will be closed from March 22–30 for Spring Break. Residence halls will stay open for the duration of break. The Hawk will be open for brunch and dinner, and the Landing will be open from 9am–8pm every day.