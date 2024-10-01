The Siskiyou Creative Nonfiction Anthology Submission Guidelines

We want to read about your experiences in and about Southern Oregon. Open to all Students, Staff, and Faculty of Southern Oregon University.

Tell us your heartbreaks, your triumphs, your truths. Tell us about what matters to you. How has this region shaped your life? What experiences are you taking with you into the future? What should others avoid, or what should they do?

We want your honesty, your insight, and your voice.

Tell us the truth and make it convincing.

Submission Guidelines:

The Siskiyou is holding submissions for:

Nonfiction essays up to 2,000 words

Journalistic Articles written to APA standards of up to 2,000 words

Autobiographical poems (up to two per submission)

Submissions open October 9th and close December 13th.

We accept unpublished work only but do allow concurrent submissions. If your work is accepted elsewhere, please inform us immediately to withdraw your submission.

Send submissions to siskiyounews@gmail.com. Please use the subject line “2025 Nonfiction Anthology Submission” for your email. In your email body, include a one-sentence, third-person bio. For all submissions, please name the document the title of your piece with your last name and first initial (ex. For the piece Jelly Cat by Jane Doe: jelly_cat_jdoe.doc) If submitting poetry, please submit all poems in a single document, clearly titled within the document and name the document the first poem included.

All submissions should be formatted in 12pt Times New Roman font, with 1-inch margins. Please attach your work as one of the following file formats: Word Document (.doc or .docx), Rich Text Format (.rtf), or Plain Text (.txt).

By submitting your work, you consent to The Siskiyou to publish it upon acceptance.

We look forward to receiving your work by December 13th!