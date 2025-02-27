Navigating the Information Landscape

Photo from SOU News article, “Friends of Hannon Library announces speakers lineup.”

On Thursday, February 13, Melissa Anderson, Stacey Wedlake, and Elizabeth Ramsey held a panel discussion on “Navigating the Informational Landscape.”

The discussion, moderated by Tony Davis, covered several different subjects, ranging from media literacy to critical thinking. The first topic covered was detecting misinformation. Melissa Anderson, the Campus Engagement and Research Services Librarian here at SOU, emphasized the importance of not taking everything at face value—even library materials. Even scholarly papers can contain misleading or outdated information; many papers are retracted due to information simply being disproven with time.

Stacey Wedlake, who is a research scientist for the University of Washington Information School, also discussed the role technology plays in enabling the spread of misinformation. Since much of modern technology is built on a model of constant user consumption, people often forget to slow down and think critically about the information they’re being presented.

Elizabeth Ramsey, the librarian for Boise State University, introduced the concept of lateral reading. This involves using multiple sources to verify information. An example she gave was using lateral reading while researching an organization; it’s important to use sources outside that organization to check the organization’s funding, team, and general background to get a better picture of who they are.

AI was also a recurring subject during the panel discussion. Ramsey reinforced the idea of fact checking information, while Anderson brought up the importance of classroom discussions about the strengths and weaknesses of AI. Wedlake stated that while AI writing may sound professional, it’s no replacement for the act of writing. Writing helps students think and process information; furthermore, AI writing lacks a human voice that makes for an engaging read.

Overall, the panelists agreed on the importance of slowing down when taking in information. It can be easy to accept whatever we see online at face value, especially if it sparks intense feelings in us. Anderson, Wedlake, and Ramsey hope that, going forward, more people will take their time and use critical thinking when consuming information—an important skill to have in an ever changing digital landscape.