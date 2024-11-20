Blending of the Bands with “Earth Songs”

On Thursday, November 14th, Southern Oregon University’s music department put on a very special performance. Titled “Earth Songs”, this recital featured important works from around the world, bringing together the SOU Jazz and Wind Ensembles to play on the same stage. The overall theme of this concert, and its title, was to display beautiful pieces of jazz and wind music from many different regions that have been important to music history. Blending the two bands, and many diverse music styles, delivered the recital’s message of bringing people together through music.

The performance was organized and conducted by Dr. Alexander Gonzalez, the incoming Director of Bands for Southern Oregon University. Not only did Dr. Gonzalez conduct and speak about the themes of this recital, but he also joined in several pieces to play alongside his students. He spoke multiple times on how proud he felt for the students performing, and his heartfelt gratitude for being a part of the music department.

Jazz Ensemble Playing In a Traditional Brass Line March

The first half of the performance featured a variety of jazz pieces, which began with traditional works of New Orleans brass. The pieces then got progressively more modern, taking the audience through jazz’s great history. Impressive solos were featured by a wide variety of instruments, including alto saxophone, trumpet, tenor saxophone, electric guitars, and trombone. It was exciting to see nearly every member of this jazz ensemble getting their own moment to show off their talents, and each solo was applauded by the excited crowd.

Brass Quartet Performing at the End the of Jazz Section

After their intermission, the second half of the concert featured the SOU Wind Ensemble and their beautiful program. The pieces were chosen from around the world, and displayed the skill and variety that wind instruments can perform. This band also featured several highly impressive solos, notable ones including the clarinet and alto saxophone. During this section of the program, the percussionists had their own moment in the spotlight, joined by their conductor Dr. Alexander Gonzalez. They delivered an amazingly technical and spellbinding performance of Music for Pieces of Wood by Steve Reich, which displayed complex poly-rhythms on hand-held percussion instruments.

Wind Ensemble Performing in the Second Act

Towards the end of this diverse musical experience, a truly special piece was played by the Wind Ensemble. Dr. Gonzalez explained that during the practice and performing of From the Delta by William Grant Still, the ensemble was not to be conducted or influenced by their instructor. Instead, the band worked diligently together to come to a consensus on how the piece would be arranged and performed. This culminated in a performance that was entirely their own, and a very impressive accomplishment that brought standing ovations from the audience.

The night had a wonderful turnout, with audience members of all ages coming to see the students’ concert. Enthusiasm filled the crowd with each song, as many watching couldn’t help but dance along to the upbeat jazz pieces. Each song ending was greeted with rousing applause, and standing ovations were given often. Overall, the concert was a great success, and delivered the intention of bringing people together through the beauty of music.