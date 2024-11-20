“Winds & Piano” From the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

On Friday, November 15th, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performed their “Winds & Piano” concert at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall.

The performance included six works by a variety of composers, ranging from a 1790 Beethoven duo for clarinet and bassoon to a more modern 1945 sonata by Bohuslav Martinů. The magnificent acoustics of the recital hall ensured attendees got to take in every note of these timeless compositions.

Of course, the concert would be nothing without a wealth of talented performers. Anne-Marie McDermott, a pianist with a vast musical background, brought each piece to life with grace and spirit. Evident is her masterful control of dynamics as she effortlessly balances trilling melodies with rich bass harmonies.

Clarinetist David Shifrin and bassoonist Marc Goldberg demonstrate remarkable chemistry onstage. Goldberg’s bouncing low notes complement Shifrin’s soaring melodies in a lively duet. On flute is Adam Walker, who has a gift for bringing out the expressive nature of his instrument. Completing this impressive cast of performers is James Austin Smith on the oboe and Radek Baborá on horn.

The crowning achievement of this performance is the closing sextet. The melody leaps back and forth between instruments, ensuring each musician gets a chance to shine. This piece also highlights the unique timbre and versatility of each instrument; the woodwinds and keys come together in a textured harmony without sacrificing the clarity of any one instrument.

Something one might not expect from a chamber concert is a sense of humor—something these musicians clearly possess. Whether it’s an expectant look at the audience to cue applause or an exaggerated tip-toe across the stage to retrieve misplaced sheet music, the performers brought some welcome laughs to the evening. “We’re a well-oiled machine,” Smith explained to the audience. As the tour was a penultimate performance, they naturally had fun with the audience and each other.

The 2024–2025 season from Chamber Music Concerts has many exciting performances in store for these upcoming months. You can attend their next show, the Israeli Chamber Project, on Wednesday, December 4th at 7:30 PM.