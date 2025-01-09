“Harmony for the Holidays”: Rogue Valley Symphonic Band’s Winter Concert

The Rogue Valley Symphonic Band, from the Rogue Valley Symphonic Band website.

On Sunday, December 8th, Rogue Valley Symphonic Band performed their Winter concert, “Harmony for the Holidays.” Held at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall, the event was free for all to attend, though donations were welcome.

As the name of the performance suggests, the music was rich with inventive and unexpected harmonies. Each piece provided a new take on Holiday classics that kept audiences entertained and engaged. The concert opened with “Fanfare Prelude on ‘Joy to the World,'” an old Christmas hymn dating back to the 1700s.

The band then went on to perform “The Bells of Christmas.” This piece was a novel medley of traditional bell-themed Christmas songs: Jingle Bells, Silver Bells, and Carol of the Bells. Each song blended together in creative ways, with melodies overlapping and carrying the audience from one song into the next.

Afterwards, the audience was treated to a performance of the traditional “Greensleeves,” followed by the sole sung performance, “The Day After Christmas.” Vocalist Kelly Jean Hammond performed with humor and charm, her voice moving effortlessly between operatic high notes and bouncing patter lyrics.After playing “Chanukah Celebration”—a medley of traditional favorites, including “The Dreidel Song” and “O Chanukah”—attendees were able to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate during intermission.

After reconvening, the band played “Minor Alterations.” This piece took several familiar Christmas songs and transposed them to a minor key, turning them into ominous, intriguing versions of themselves. The composer subtitled the piece “Christmas Through the Looking Glass,” and upon hearing this composition, this moniker becomes all the more appropriate. “Minor Alterations” is a bold adventure through surprising harmonies and twisted renditions of classics—think Danny Elfman’s Nightmare Before Christmas soundtrack.

Next came “The Christmas Song,” with Adam Harris on saxophone. His expressive interpretation of the timeless melody was certainly a highlight of the concert. “Silent Night in Gotham,” the following performance, was another interesting harmonic exploration of a favorite.

The symphonic band’s performance “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was sure to be a favorite of children and adults alike. As the band expertly played this mischievous tune, the Grinch himself paid a visit to the audience. He snuck backstage just in time for the closing number of “Sleigh Ride,” a song that invited attendees to participate by ringing their own bells in time with the music.

This concert was conducted and directed by Dr. Alexander Gonzalez, who is also the Director of Bands at SOU. He, alongside the many talented performers, made this a memorable concert for all ages to enjoy. A video of the concert can be viewed at the Rogue Valley Symphonic Band Website.