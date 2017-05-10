Fringe Brings the Art to You

Hannah Jones, Editor in Chief

Pop-up theater performances, acrobatics, live inclusive music shows, and art installations were scattered across the Southern Oregon University campus last week during the annual Oregon Fringe Festival.

“If you haven’t experienced Ashland in general… Fringe is that really Ashland-y thing,” said Epiffany Gombart, an SOU student and Fringe participant. “Its an explosion of art and creativity it’s great.” As the festival kicked off on Wednesday Gombart stood outside the Stevenson Union handing out flavored Lithia water to anyone willing to try it.

Following an acrobatic performance by Ty Vennewitz, theater students performed a skit directed by Carly Keone.

“We’re focused on bringing the performance to the audience,” said Hannah Bakken, Fringe Festival Production Assistant. “It’s all coming to fruition and coming together,” she said referring to the year long planning process. “We hope everyone comes out and has a good time and enjoys what the student production crew has worked towards.”

“Getting stuck in the studio and being stuck in this little place, it’s a lot sometimes,” said Gombart. “Fringe really gives you the opportunity to get out and talk to people in other departments and realize there’s so much going on.”

Performances continued throughout the week wrapping up with musical performance by Mark Applebaum and James Del Prince.