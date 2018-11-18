This month in SOU history: November

November 4th, 1872 – Southern Oregon University first opens after completing a three year construction project on the main building. The original location of SOU is where the current Briscoe Elementary sits today.

November 1886 – After the school closes a month before due to budget issues, private school is taught in the vacant building.

November 1910 – Monmouth is the only state school to receive state funding due to a larger population living nearby to vote approval of it, while disapproving funding for other schools.

November 1914 – More regions in Oregon vote yes to support Southern Oregon State Normal School (SONS).

November 1929 – SOSNS (SOU) football rivalry against Eastern Oregon University starts. President Churchill writes a letter to EOU President Inlow, if a football game ever ended in a tie, they would settle the score over a game of golf. Inlow insisted a wrestling match would be better. No tie ever took place.

November 1931 – Faculty voted to give one day’s salary each month for five months to help fellow citizens impacted by the Great Depression.