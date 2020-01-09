Digital Cinema Winter Casting Fair

SOU’s Digital Cinema program will be holding four taped auditions for a variety of student and class projects, including senior capstones and a televised pilot for the Advanced Sitcom Production class.

The Winter Casting Fair begins January 10th & 11th, from 10 am to 4 pm. It will be an open call, first come first serve, in room 255 of the Theatre Building. It’ll continue on January 14th & 15th, from 6 pm to 9 pm. These sessions will take place in the Digital Media Center and are open to ALL individuals, not just students.

There will be sample sides available to use, and you may also bring a one-minute long contemporary monologue, but it is not mandatory. The Digital Cinema filmmakers are seeking talent of all ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities, and body types. These auditions will be taped and added to the talent library for students to reference when casting their future projects.

“Our hope is to forge lasting creative relationships between Digital Cinema students and Theatre students and between our student filmmakers and the greater Rogue Valley community of acting talent. We’re looking forward to finding out what kinds of exciting collaborations will be born in the Casting Fair.” Andrew Gay, Digital Cinema Program Coordinator, said.

Please email your questions to digitalcinema@sou.edu.