Pixar Vs. Disney: Students Chooses Pixar

Photo ©Pixar Studios

It all started in 1986. Steve Jobs purchased a small computer engineering movie company from George Lucas and made it into Pixar. With the luxury of Steve Jobs owning Apple and Pixar throughout the 80s and the 90s, Jobs and Pixar had to start making models and learn how to make the models move seamlessly in animated movies. It wasn’t until 1995, when Pixar had made the first-ever computer best-animated film, “Toy Story”. The now beloved series has made over 3 billion dollars. This was the first time anyone had seen this kind of storytelling and animation.

10 years later Disney caught up and began doing computer animation with their film, “Chicken Little”. Following the success of “Toy Story”, Disney wanted to work with Pixar, and in 1997, the two studios signed various contracts stating that Pixar would work with Disney. In the following 10 years, Pixar and Disney would work on five animated movies which included the hit, “A Bug’s Life”.

Pixar has had massive success in the film industry and released many favorites such as “Monsters Inc.” (2001), “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles” (2004), and “Ratatouille” (2007).

Pixar has broken boundaries by making new cutting-edge software for animation films. With sixteen Academy Awards and some of the best-animated franchises, Pixar has made its name known.

