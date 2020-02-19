Sexpressions! At the Black Sheep

Photo ©Sexpressions!

On Saturday night, many people packed into the Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant to watch Sexpressions!, a yearly event hosted by the Women’s Resource Center at SOU. The event was put on to promote sex positivity and body positivity, with performances detailing various forms of self-expression. The feminist event also served as a fundraiser for the WRC.

The audience consisted of people from both Southern Oregon University and members of the Ashland community. The acts were all unique, ranging from personal essays and stories to songs and original poems, and even a fantastic finale of an aerial silks performer, with silks suspended from the ceiling. Rain Wyrding, a performer at the event, said what they enjoyed most was that it was, “a place where people can express themselves sexually without fear of judgement.”

One of the main points of the event was to talk about sex in a positive and open way while also emphasizing self-love and loving one’s body. Nina Pamintuan and Mirriam Meredith, the hosts of Sexpressions! and staff members of the Women’s Resource Center, said that it was great “[to be] at the Black Sheep, and to be [in a] positive environment.” Juliana Strickler, a performer who sang Billie Eilish’s song “My Strange Addiction” that night, said that she loves Sexpressions! because she, “loves embracing sex and body positivity, and also being surrounded by supportive and confident people.”

Haleigh Wagman delivered a fantastic finale performing on silks, and loved the positivity running throughout the room. “It was so much fun! I love performing, and especially if it is for a good cause, like the Women’s Resource Center,” she said. Donna Lee Taylor, a local writer who performed some of her writing, opened her act with the explanation, “This is dedicated to the woman who asked why I write dirty poetry.”

Every act was full of self-expression and passion, with every audience member erupting into applause after each performance. It was incredibly inspiring to see each of these performers express themselves, and all for a good cause.