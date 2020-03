Featured photo and art photographed by Isabella Saavedra.

ASHLAND – On Friday March 6 at 5pm, the Center for Visual Arts galleries will run SOU’s Art Department’s First Friday.

Numerous new art shows will be installed in the Marion Ady and Art Buildings on SOU’s campus. This First Friday event will also include a print sale.

From 5 to 7pm, the SOU Community can come to the Marion Ady and Art Buildings to view new student installations and buy prints.