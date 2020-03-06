Blow-Off Some Pre-Finals Steam with The Ballroom Thieves

Photo by Ashland Folk Collective

The Ashland Folk Collective is bringing yet another fantastic show to the local scene with The Ballroom Thieves. If you’re looking to take a break from studying and need a relaxing yet upbeat environment to blow off some steam this is the show for you!

Hailing from New England, The Ballroom Thieves have been creating their unique sound since 2010 and have just released their newest album, “Unlovely”. The trio weave together guitar, drums, cello and rousing harmonies while discussing the harder topics, like politics and the status quo as well as love and connection. Similar to artists like CAAMP, Shakey Graves and Mumford & Sons, The Ballroom Thieves are bridging the gap between folk and rock.

The Ballroom Thieves will be playing at the Black Swan Theatre on Tuesday, March 10th at 7pm. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Click here for more information.