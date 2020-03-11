It’s the Return of The Macks!

Photo ©The Macks

With the recent release of “Yup” last fall, The Macks are gearing up for a tour full of face-melting riffs and unbridled chaotic energy. This righteous garage rock band will be playing locally at the beloved Brickroom on March 20th. The Macks originally formed in 2015 in Portland, Oregon. Having traveled the country extensively over the last few years, The Macks have quickly made a name for themselves in the Pacific Northwest rock scene.

Sonically, The Macks are a beautiful hybrid of The Stooges, Ty Segall and Television. From classic garage jams like “Sick Exotic Bird Parade” to the utter desert heaviness on “The Minimalist/Angel Bait”, this edgy band absolutely brings the house down. With elements of psychedelia and some thick grooves throughout their impressive repertoire, this show is sure to be a night to remember!

Catch The Macks at Brickroom on March 20th playing with local punk group The Shaky Harlots. Only for rockers 21+, the show starts at 9pm and tickets are $5 dollars at the door.