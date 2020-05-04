The Tutoring Center Goes Digital

Photo by Southern Oregon University

Located in the Hannon Library, the Tutoring Center is one of many places affected by the new stay at home order given by state officials. Like classes, the Tutoring Center has moved online, and tutors are now providing tutoring sessions virtually through Zoom. Quite a few traditional services at SOU have been modified or interrupted due to the new regulations. For those buildings and programs still operating, SOU has restricted both occupancy and hours of operation.

Anna Runyen, Coordinator of Library Student Support Services, said, “we’ve had a bit of a slow start for the spring term in both the Writing Center and the Math/Science Center as students are learning where to find us. We’re confident that we’ll get busier as more students find us and learn that they can book appointments and receive tutoring services online.”

Students who are looking to book an appointment for Math, Science and Writing can do so through TutorTrac. Scheduling an appointment is easy and only takes a few minutes. After setting a time, students will receive a confirmation email and an event will appear on their Google Calendar. When it’s time for the appointment open up TutorTrac and click the Zoom link to join your session. The tutor’s email is also provided so students can forward any relevant materials before their session. For students who need help with scheduling, there are YouTube tutorials here and here. Runyen explained that, “[students] will be able to cancel their appointment in TutorTrac up to 15 minutes prior to their appointment.” The Tutoring Center is currently developing a way for students to create group study appointments with a tutor. More information will be available soon on the Tutoring Services libguide.

Need tech support or have a question for the Hannon Library? Check out Ask-a-Librarian and click here for Tech help. If you have any remaining questions email tutoring@sou.edu.