Welcome to Fall 2022 Term: Hours of Operation for Major Campus Facilities

Greetings Raiders, both returning and first-year students alike, and welcome to the 2022-2023 school year here at Southern Oregon University. We are currently in week three of the fall 2022 term, and some students may still have plenty of questions regarding campus life and returning students might not know some of the changes in hours regarding some of the facilities.

Stevenson Union Hours for Fall Term

Monday’s 8:00AM to 9:00PM

Tuesday’s 8:00AM to 9:00PM

Wednesday’s 8:00AM to 9:00PM

Thursday’s 8:00AM to 9:00PM

Friday’s 8:00AM to 9:00PM

Closed Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.

The Stevenson Union is located near the center of campus and is the central hangout place for students. Some have already been to this building if you participated in events such as consent is sexy, glow fest, and speed friending. In addition, many clubs and organizations will have meetings within the Stevenson Union. The entrance opens to the second floor which contains the ASSOU lounge where students can relax or do homework, and the bookstore which has various school supplies and class-assigned textbooks. On the third floor, there is the Social Justice and Equity Center, a fun hangout spot that will provide things such as condoms and tampons for students needs, as well as a massage chair in the main room. There is also the game room on the third floor with billiards and a ping pong table, three TVs, and a Nintendo Switch loaded with games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Elmo’s Grill Hours for Fall Term

Monday’s 8:00AM-3:00PM

Tuesday’s 8:00AM-3:00PM

Wednesday’s 8:00AM-3:00PM

Thursday’s 8:00AM-3:00PM

Friday’s 8:00AM-2:00PM

Closed Saturday, Sunday, and on Holidays

Einstein Bros Hours for Fall Term

Monday 8:00AM-5:00PM

Tuesday’s 8:00AM-5:00PM

Wednesday’s 8:00AM-5:00PM

Thursday’s 8:00AM-5:00PM

Friday’s 8:00AM-2:00PM

Closed Saturday, Sunday, and on Holidays

Both Elmo’s and Einstein’s are located in the Stevenson Union. Elmo’s has various meals like fries, grilled sandwiches, and pizza ready to be bought, as well as pre-packaged cold food items and drinks. Einstein’s is located right across from Elmo’s and serves coffee, bagels, and sandwiches. With seating that surrounds both of these tasty dining options, you cannot go wrong!

Hannon Library Hours for Fall Term

Sunday’s 1:00PM-9:00PM

Monday’s 8:00AM-9:00PM

Tuesday’s 8:00AM-9:00PM

Wednesday’s 8:00AM-9:00PM

Thursday’s 8:00AM-9:00PM

Friday’s 8:00AM-5:00PM

Closed on Saturdays and holidays

The Hannon Library is located just behind Churchill Hall and the various art buildings on campus. The Hannon Library serves as the school’s library. Comprised of three floors, the library is home to loads of books, DVDs, and even newspapers for students to look at or borrow to help them with their studies. The library also provides tutoring services to students. The tutoring center on the first floor is the writing, math & science center to help students with those subjects. Both in-person and remote options are available for those living off campus; here is the site to book a tutoring appointment today. Furthermore, the library also houses classes and students can book private individual or group study rooms if they wish .

Southern Grounds hours for Fall Term

Monday’s 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Tuesday’s 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Wednesday’s 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Thursday’s 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Friday’s 7:00AM – 4:00PM

Closed on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

Located within the Library’s entrance, Southern Grounds is a popular coffee shop on campus that can serve you coffee, as well as an array of hot and cold food items before any studying or classes you have going on in the Library that day.

The Hawk Hours for Fall Term

Monday-Friday

Breakfast: 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Dinner: 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday-Sunday

Brunch: 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Dinner: 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

The Hawk is the main student cafeteria, right next to Shasta and Mclaughlin Halls. The hours for this term now close at 7:30 PM instead of 8:00 PM, while some of the food station names have changed, the cuisine is the same if not better!

The Landing Hours for Fall Term

Monday’s 7:00am – 10:00pm

Tuesday’s 7:00am – 10:00pm

Wednesday’s 7:00am – 10:00pm

Thursday’s 7:00am – 10:00pm

Friday’s 7:00am – 10:00pm

Saturday’s 9:00am – 10:00pm

Sunday’s 9:00am – 10:00pm

The Landing is the minute market on campus, located to right of the hawk’s entrance. It will provide various things students can spend their Raider Cash, or any US currency on, such as food and drinks, as well as any dorm essentials you might need like trash bags, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes. They even serve your favorite Starbucks Coffee drinks.

Student Recreation Center Hours for Fall Term

Monday’s 9:00AM-9:00PM

Tuesday’s 9:00AM-9:00PM

Wednesday’s 9:00AM-9:00PM

Thursday’s: 9:00AM-9:00PM

Friday’s 9:00AM-6:00PM

Saturday’s Closed

Sunday’s 4:00pm-8:00PM

The Rec Center serves as the school’s gym and is found right behind McLaughlin Hall. Located within it includes a climbing wall, a workout room filled with your favorite exercise equipment such as, treadmills, stationary bikes, dumbbells, and various workout machines. A basketball court, game consoles, and a ping pong table can also be found within the walls of the Rec Center. The Rec Center is also home to the E-sports lounge, which will host the SOU E-sport teams for League of Legends, Apex Legends, and Valorant. This is open during normal hours of operation for SOU students to come in and game. There is even a beach volleyball court just outside the back of the building for students to use! In addition, some classrooms will teach various fitness classes in the Rec Center. All current SOU students have access to this wonderful facility! Just give the front desk attendant your student ID number and they will get you set up!

Enjoy the start of the 2022-2023 school year!