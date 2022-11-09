Challenge Your Procrastination This Wednesday, November Second!

As midterms come to a close, finals are approaching just around the corner. If student’s are feeling stressed about any upcoming projects, essays, or assignments, the Long Night Against Procrastination (LNAP) is back and here to help! On Wednesday, November 2, the Hannon Library is going to hold this event from 8 pm to 12 am on its first floor.

In addition to the later hours, the library will also provide free pizza and beverages to early arrivals, so be sure to get there quick! The guidance that is typically available during the earlier parts of the day will be open for students to use as well. This is the perfect time to utilize the tutoring centers that SOU offers towards the back of the library. Math & Science tutors can help with any tricky subjects you may be going over in class while Writing tutors are able to assist with outlines and any other guidance on papers that you may need. Walk-ins are encouraged! The Siskiyou asked Melissa Anderson, Hanon’s Campus Engagement & Research Services Librarian, what other kinds of resources folks can expect to have access to during this time.

Librarians at the Research Help desk will offer citation help as well as help finding resources for any course project. One of the librarians who will be available that night is particularly experienced in Native American Studies, Communication, and Creative Writing… Another one specializes in Psychology, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies.

She explained that the librarians discussed above will not be the only helpful folks there. Several others specializing in many different areas will also attend, ready to assist you in whatever you may require. Student Success Coordinators and advisors will be waiting for any questions regarding long-term student success too.

In the end, student achievement is what the Long Night Against Procrastination is all about! Starting in Viadrina, a German University, the LNAP has offered numerous students the opportunity to kickstart their final projects early. The special occasion that started in Europe was quickly adopted into libraries across the United States. Southern Oregon University (SOU) has hosted the LNAP since the Winter Term of 2015, though it had to take an unfortunate hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic. “As we take cautious steps forward in our new normal, we are stoked that the Long Night Against Procrastination can still be a part of it!”

In closing, Anderson expressed her happiness for having the time and resources necessary to host the LNAP again. “It’s a really fun night, and I personally really enjoy seeing students working on projects, meeting new people, and having a good time. I hope to see a lot of students there!”

If you have any questions, please feel free to email the email Hannon Library at library@sou.edu. Should you need disability accommodations to participate in this event, please contact Disability Resources at (541) 552-6213 or dss@sou.edu. The librarians, tutors, and advisors are excited to see you there!