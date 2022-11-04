BODYlogues is Back in Person

BODYLouges is coming back in person! Bodylogues is an event that showcases the way people’s bodies have interacted with the world. The photo above is a photo of the cast and crew for BODYlouges in 2017. From the BODYlogues page it is explained to be “A variety show of inspiring and powerful original monologues, poems, photography, and music that celebrates bodies while exploring issues of race, gender, sexuality, ability, size, and health.” Bodylogues is a safe place for anyone who wants to share their experience with embodyment. Even if students are not wanting to perform at the event it is an amazing place to relate to others on a deep and personal level. BODYlogues is an event put on by the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies major capstone students. BODYlogues is an annual event that they get to put on to show what they have learned and to create a space for others to learn as well. This will be the 7th year of this annual event. For the past two years Body Logues has been pushed online due to COVID and it has slipped in the cracks of our attention. It has been hard for such an interactive event to thrive online.

With such a moving event it is important that we are aware and informed of these amazing events taking place on campus.

The GSWS students are currently looking for anyone who wants to express their body through art. They welcome any race/ethnicity to describe what these experiences do and mean to us. As well as looking for performers, the GSWS students are also looking for anyone with stage crew experience to help with rehearsals and the show.

The mission statement from the GSWS 410 students reads as, “In the BODYlogues, we aim to encourage public discourse which addresses systems of privilege, hierarchies of power, societal mistreatment of bodies, and the expectations placed upon them. Through this, we seek to challenge toxic cultural expectations and promote full autonomy and sovereignty. Our goal is to help foster bodily acceptance and pride so that this may someday be more widely practiced.”

This moving event will take place on March 1st, 2023 at 6 PM In the Rouge River Room at the Stevenson Union. This is a free event that will not fail to be an enriching experience. Make sure to stop by the SU on March 1st to be a part of this amazing event that will be taking place in person for the first time since COVID! If students have any questions, or want to submit your own piece for the show, please feel free to reach out @bodylogues@sou.edu. BODYlogues is truly open to everyone to submit their work if they feel comfortable, this is a place for everyone to feel respected and able to express themselves, so don’t hesitate to reach out for those who are interested!