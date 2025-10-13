One Year In: Move to Central Hall Strengthens Student Services at SOU

It has been just over one year since Southern Oregon University’s Disability Resources (DR) and University Coaching & Academic Mentoring (UCAM) offices relocated from Stevenson Union to Central Hall. The DR and UCAM offices now occupy the Garden Level in Central.

Some members of the staff of the Disability Resources Office lament no longer having the casual interaction opportunities that the foot-traffic of their previous SU location once offered. However, staff recognized that the Office struggled to maintain a reduced-distraction testing center in a social setting where students would often stop in for casual interactions or to enjoy their lunch.

“Students who utilize testing accommodations have reported improvements to the testing environment in our new location,” DR and UCAM Director Aubrey Owens.

Owens was tasked with outfitting the new office spaces, noting the “liberty to create a welcoming environment for students and staff” made her most excited about the move to Central Hall.

Owens noted that the past practice of the Office was to source hand-me-down furniture from other departments, relying mostly on what was being discarded or labeled surplus. For the new offices, the staff received all-new standing desks, office seating, lobby seating, and study room furniture.

“Making our study room feel like a living room was a priority because so much time is spent in community in this space–it should feel like a family room,” said Owens.

Owens also reports that her staff is now working in a contiguous space that allows for a more synergetic environment and a more personal experience with the students they serve. One new feature of the Central Hall location is a dedicated sensory-friendly quiet place, complemented by such items as a bean bag chair, special lighting features, and a weighted blanket.

The Testing Center offers a variety of test-taking supplies for students to utilize in the center, including earplugs and over-the-ear sound isolation devices to help meet the needs of students with concerns of auditory distractions.

SOU students who need any assistance from the Office of Disability Resources should visit their website at dr.sou.edu, or send an email to dr@sou.edu.

Photos by Codi Kirksey/The Siskiyou