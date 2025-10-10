SMA Showcases Painting and Curation by NY Artist Jason Stopa

Southern Oregon University’s Schneider Museum of Art opened its autumn show in September, featuring both an individual exhibition by Jason Stopa, and a group exhibition curated by Skopa.

Stopa is an American painter and writer living in Brooklyn, New York, where he teaches at Pratt University.

His primary medium is oil paint, and much of his work is inspired by the works of previous artists, such as Frank Stella and Morris Louis. Stopa’s work stands out in the way he abstractly reimagines traditional shapes and patterns.

Upon entering his solo exhibit Modern Day Language, viewers are surrounded by vibrant pink walls containing 12 canvases.

Many of the pieces contain the same geometric concepts and colors, just rearranged. This similarity creates a visual language for the viewer, allowing them to ponder and discuss the meaning behind each painting and what it might be saying.

Painting by Jason Stopa

The bright, elaborate colors in Modern Day Language heavily contrast with pieces in the other exhibits, including Stopa’s curated gallery, Angel of History. The collection features work from past artists Henri Matisse and Bob Tompson, as well as modern-day artists Kamrooz Aram, Cheryl Donegan, Lauren Luloff, Julia Rommel, and John Zurier.

Through work from the past and the present, Stopa hopes to express the relationship between historical and contemporary art.

Stopa’s shows run until Dec. 13. The Schneider is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am-4 pm, and is free to the public. You can stop by and explore for yourself, or join one of their weekly tours on Tuesdays at 12:30. They also host many other events throughout the year, including an upcoming drawing workshop on Oct. 25. It’s an excellent place to spend a cozy afternoon and gain some inspiration for your own creations as the rainy season arrives.