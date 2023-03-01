ASSOU Recap – 2/21/2023

After the Land Acknowledgment, the meeting started with hopeful wishes about the end of the term.

There was a Judicial update regarding a grievance. The grievance was reviewed, and it was found that no bylaws were broken so the grievance was dismissed. The information was classified.

The Administrative update celebrated the nearly 200 middle and high school students that visited the SOU campus for preview day. They also gave a reminder for the upcoming career fair.

President Rick Bailey spoke next, first celebrating student-athletes and their recent accomplishments. The SOU men’s wrestling team won the 2023 Les Schwab award. This award is voted on by other coaches of the Cascade Conference. The award celebrates the team with the most sportsmanship and class.

President Bailey also spoke on the disinformation recently spread on campus and thanked people for their quick actions to amend the situation. Especially in the case of supporting people who received specific backlash after the disinformation was spread. President Bailey assured students that they were doing their best to prevent this backlash from being pointed toward students. He promised a better SOU than ever and to be accessible to many students in the future.

Next the RHA spoke. They are attending an upcoming conference and have plans to reintroduce the pancake feed revamping it with exciting new features and the new name ‘Cram Jam’.

The club update was excited to share the Mario Kart game night on March 2 in the SU Diversions room at 5:30 pm.

The community update talked about an upcoming community scavenger hunt that will take place on April 10-18th. The goal is to connect students with the community and show them what locations are student-friendly. You can learn more on Instagram @UniversityDistrictAshland.

Finally, the meeting concluded with an update regarding the task force created for the incident outside the Psychology/Education building. Everything is going well, and they are gathering information to make a clear and decisive action. The details cannot be revealed yet, but President Bailey made sure that things will be clearer soon. He said they would like to expand alerts as well as continue to tell people how and where to report any incidents. He made sure to reiterate that the university staff and government take this incident very seriously.