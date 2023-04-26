Rogue Earth Day 2023: Happy Earth Day Raiders!

Since the 70s people have been celebrating Earth Day to show support for the environment. Here at SOU, it is no different. People of all ages visited The Farm at SOU Friday, April 21, 2023, to learn more about their environment and how to take care of it.

There was a large variety of organizations in attendance including but not limited to SOCAN – Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, SOU’s Epic, Jackson County Library, The Understory Initiative, Siskiyou Field Institute, Klamath Bird Observers, and Sultan’s Delight. Also in attendance were a corgi and a fluffy dachshund. SOU collaborated with ScienceWorks. They had extra hours and free admission for all ages during the event.

If you didn’t get to attend, here’s more information about some attendees.

SOCAN – Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, is a volunteer non-profit that aims to bring more understanding about climate change in Southern Oregon. They have many events and even more information on their website.

The Understory Initiative is working to help restore and conserve native species’ habitats through native seeds, partnerships, and education.

Klamath Bird Observers are a group committed to conserving birds. They use healthy bird populations to indicate the health of land, air and water.

The event drew many attendees from SOU and the surrounding community. “(The exhibitors) were so excited to be there. They were so excited to talk with me. It was really great.” Said one visitor.

The Siskiyou interviewed another participant in the event. It was more populated than they expected. “It was nice to see people out and about ready to enjoy the nice weather. It was a good event to spend the whole day or drop in for 30 minutes. There were food trucks if you got hungry and good vibes all around.”

All throughout the event there was excitement and friendly chatter. From the smiling faces, it was clear everyone was happy to be there to support our earth and express gratitude for the beauty that is close to everyone who lives in Southern Oregon.