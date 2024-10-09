“Master Plan”: Inside Southern Oregon University’s Planned Renovations

Southern Oregon University is submitting its tentative ten-year “Master Plan” to the fifteen members of the board of trustees this month. It is years of planning in the making and will have significant ramifications for the University and its future over the upcoming years. The changes the University is pursuing will affect the city at large, too.

Despite what the name might suggest, SOU’s Master Plan has a lot of provisional and indefinite guidelines for future development on campus. 2014’s Master Plan only included a fraction of the solar generation the University benefits from today. The tract of land near Iowa Street, that’s currently SOU’s Farm, was initially designated as housing for faculty. The project was abandoned due to lack of interest from faculty and other factors. Eventually, the desire for sustainability led to the Farm’s creation and its current purpose.

At the moment, almost all elements of the Master Plan’s proposed future developments are exactly that– proposals that can and almost certainly will be modified to some extent or another, to fit whatever the University’s future needs are. Generous expansions of solar are planned, including putting more units on the Stevenson Union, Hannon Library, the Hawk, and the Arts Building, among others. Future developments are planned for Cascade Hall and the University District between Stadium Street and Walker Avenue. The current intention is to demolish Cascade and replace it with a senior living facility. Many athletics-focused developments are also planned around Raider Stadium and Lithia Motors Pavilion, including at least two new buildings.

Planned rooftop solar expansions.

Due to escalating budget constraints, the University is interested in selling off land that it currently owns. This includes the lots between Henry and Ashland Streets, Roca and Leonard Streets, and several properties between Monroe, Madrone, and Oregon Street (although it should be noted, this does not include Madrone Hall itself). Currently, the plots are unusable. The Henry Street one in particular has been an endless headache, generating no revenue, providing no services, and requiring endless maintenance. The University hopes that these lots will be sold and made into housing.

Right now, an obstacle to that is the University’s special zoning status, which is often convenient for it but makes private development impossible. As a result, if the board approves the sales this month, the next step will be getting the City of Ashland’s approval. The University hopes to do this in spring of 2025. Promising but tentative discussions between City Council and the University have taken place, but there are many variables up in the air. Neither the City nor the Board’s approval is a given, and between now and then there will be an election, meaning the City could very well be governed by a very different set of people. The road ahead is a long one, and unexpected developments are guaranteed rather than possible, but Southern Oregon University’s administration and community has a long time to plan.

The University is fielding community questions and feedback now. You can comment and read more at this link. A forum for members of the campus community was held on October 3rd in the ASSOU Lounge. For the broader Ashland and Rogue Valley community, a similar forum will be hosted from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., also in the ASSOU Lounge.

Southern Oregon University’s Cascade Hall

Credit for all images to Southern Oregon University