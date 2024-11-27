Falling Into Chemistry with the Chem Club

On Friday, November 23rd, the Chemistry Club put on an exciting display of their knowledge in the “Fall Into Chemistry” exhibit. Taking place in one of the science center’s lecture halls, the club showed off various experiments they have learned throughout their time at SOU in a fun stage performance. The event was both educational and entertaining, as the students wove in a mix of jokes and facts into their presentations. An enthusiastic audience filled the auditorium, giving the exhibit a very successful turnout.



The presentations kicked off with a large display of fire, brought on by a chemical reaction, that stood out vibrantly in the dimmed lights of the lecture hall. This immediately caught the audience’s attention, and applause, raising the bar for the other exciting experiments that were to follow. A display of friction followed, performed by two of the club’s senior student members. Using a large piece of aluminum, and a heavy stone, the seniors were able to ignite a large burst of sparks.

The themes of fire and combustion carried on throughout many of the presentations. Next up was a student’s examples of three highly reactive chemicals bonding and sparking up in simple water. Each presentation in the event was accompanied by slides explaining the chemistry and details of each experiment, allowing the students to show off the knowledge they have learned in class.

Following this spark show was a very exciting feat, put on by a club senior and one of the club’s presiding professors. This experiment involved filling her hands with soapy bubbles that contained methane, then lighting them on fire in an impressive blaze. She explained that the soapy water made a barrier, and allowed her hand to remain unburned despite the large burst of fire.

Up next was another fun experiment, titled the “screaming gummy bear”. This involved mixing a chemical solution, lighting it over a Bunsen burner, and dropping in a gummy bear. Soon after the candy was placed in the test tube, a reaction brought on bright red sparks, smoke, and a distinct hissing sound. This, and many of the other presentations, was made even more fun by the chemistry student’s enthusiastic showmanship.

Following this presentation was the classic hydrogen balloon experiment. Hoisting a long stick with a lighter on its end, a club member lit the balloon in a large plume of fire. A loud, cannon-like boom filled the auditorium at its igniting, followed by rousing applause from the crowd.

Joining these presentations came a less explosive experiment. Using various chemicals and food coloring, a chemistry student performed the famous “elephant toothpaste” experiment. This classic science reaction get its name from shooting up into a colorful foamy mixture, which grows so large that it could be mistaken as mouthwash fit for an elephant. While a little messy, this experiment is definitely a fun one to witness.

The last presentation of this fun-filled event went back to what the audience was really excited for: explosions. Notably named the “exploding pumpkin” experiment, this reaction involved placing a chemical compound inside a squash that the chemistry students had carved designs into. Once ignited, the compound exploded, pushing out the carvings to reveal a smiling jack-o’-lantern face.

The event was an overall success, and an exciting display of what science can do. The students all did a great job to not only make these experiments entertaining, but they were also to explain the chemistry behind each reaction. It was such a fun way for our chemistry students to show off what they know, and to bring in people from outside of the science department to see what they have accomplished.