The SJEC’s Transgender Day of Remembrance Gathering

On Wednesday, November 20, the Social Justice and Equity Center held a gathering for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The event focused on creating a supportive community of individuals and fostering a sense of belonging among peers. Attendees could participate in a variety of activities, including bracelet making, nail painting, and button making. Sweets Underwood, the Coordinator for Gender and Sexuality Justice, also led the group in multiple games.

Though the event included fun activities, it was not without a serious undercurrent. Transgender Day of Remembrance, a holiday started in 1999, is a way to honor the deaths of transgender individuals, many of which are caused by anti-trans violence. The SJEC gathering provided a space for the community to reflect on these deaths and the importance of the continuing fight for transgender rights.

Organizers of the event created a Room of Remembrance to honor the loss of these individuals. The room was a silent, candle-lit space for people to grieve and consider these tragic deaths.

One student shared an informative presentation, which outlined the background of this holiday as well as several sobering statistics about the deaths of transgender individuals. Afterwards, students had the opportunity to hear from two panelists: Emily, a current student at SOU, and Tori, an SOU alumni who currently works as a therapist. Students were free to ask them questions about their experiences as transgender people, which made for some moving moments as these panelists shared stories of both their hardships and joys.

Also in attendance were the Rogue Valley Pepper Shakers, a local organization that provides support for LGBTQ+ people in the community. Their table provided free gender-affirming products alongside a variety of other items; the Pepper Shakers can be found at many events within Ashland.

Despite the heaviness of the holiday, speakers and panelists emphasized the importance of holding out hope and building community. The gathering was a place to mourn and reflect—but it was also a place for attendees to celebrate one another and the community they’ve created.

The Social Justice and Equity Center’s next event will be a Transgender/Gender Non-Conforming Social Night on Wednesday, December 4.