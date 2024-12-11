Meet the Editors of The Siskiyou Nonfiction Anthology!

The Siskiyou Creative Nonfiction Anthology was created to bring students from English related clubs together and either encourage a love of nonfiction or introduce them to the genre. This event will be adjudicated by three individuals who have worked hard to positively influence campus through their leadership and professionalism.

Hi! My name is Rebekah Hopp. I’m a senior majoring in Creative Writing and minoring in Digital Journalism. During my time here, I’ve had the opportunity to take all sorts of writing classes. Two of which, Nonfiction taught by Kasey Mohammad and Autobiographical Texts taught by Margaret Perrow, influenced me to create this anthology.

I’m currently the Editor-in-Chief of The Siskiyou and hope to pursue an MFA in Creative Writing after graduation. I want to become a professional writer and educator who inspires others to find their voice and share their stories.

When I’m not writing, you can find me hunting for the best coffee spots, getting lost in a good book, or exploring the natural beauty of the Rogue Valley. I believe in the power of words to connect, transform, and create change, and I’m excited to be one of the editors for this project!

My name is Desiree Remick, and I’m a senior in the creative writing program at SOU. I don’t have a minor, but my passion for languages has led me to work towards a certificate in ASL. I’m currently the president of the Creative Writing Club, which has offered a wonderful opportunity to strengthen my leadership skills and my ties with the writing community. I also work as a tutor at RCC, and I’m the fiction editor for Nude Bruce Review.

My own writing explores both poetry and short fiction. I read as avidly as I write, and I’m continually inspired by other authors—most recently Rae Armantrout and Joy Williams—and by my peers in the writing program. Since I started at SOU, I’ve had stories and poems published in several literary magazines, including Same Faces Collective, Thirteen Bridges, and The Orchards, and one of my poems won Bacopa Literary Review’s Free Verse Contest this summer. Other fun facts about me: I collect sea shells and foreign coins, I started fencing when I was thirteen, and I have 25 houseplants, some of which are taller than me.

I’m thrilled to be a part of the Nonfiction Anthology editing team, and I’m looking forward to reading all of the entries!

Hello! I’m Nathaniel Brame, senior year English major and president of SOU’s English Club. Along with the English degree, I’m getting a certificate in Literary Studies, as well as being a member of the Honors College. The poetry classes I’ve taken here over the past year have reignited my longstanding passion for writing poetry—as of this year, my work has appeared in our campus lit mag Main Squeeze and is forthcoming in Ouch! Collective. I’m a newcomer to the Pacific Northwest, having grown up just outside Chicago, and it’s been amazing getting to know the landscape and culture of the region during my time here. The community I’ve found here is something I hope to take with me into the rest of my life. I’m looking forward to reading all the submissions to this anthology!