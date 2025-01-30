Ashland Honors the Late and Great Dr. MLK in 37th Annual Celebration

On Monday, January 20th, Ashland celebrated their special 37th celebration of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To commemorate Dr. King’s influential and highly important legacy, the city of Ashland put on various performances, speeches, and artistic displays at the Historic Ashland Armory.

This year, the ceremony was hosted by Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Chief Development Officer, Kamilah Long. Performances were kicked off by the BASE Youth Drummers group, who performed traditional South African drum rhythms. The drummers were then followed by talented singer Nina Davis accompanied by Ryan Fogelman, who performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Choirs around the community also delivered their great performances, with the Bellview Bobcat Choir joining forces with TRAILS Community Singers to sing “Nothing More”, and the Helman Elementary and Ashland School District Middle School Choir coming together to sing “Count on Me”. The BASE Youth Hip Hop Dance Team gave an energized performance choreographed by Aisha Wand, and danced to Yolanda Adams’ “I Believe”.

BASE Youth Hip-Hop Dance Team performing at MLK Celebration

Poetry was also read in honor of this historic day. Event host Kamilah Long was joined by Ashland High School student Charlotte Martinez to read the poem “My Mirror”, written by Long’s mother Mary Louise Wise and performed in her honor. Nikki Giovanni’s poem “Vote” was also narrated by Ashland Middle School’s Black Student Union.

An video was played to feature an important art display created by BASE youth painters and current black community leaders of Ashland. It honored the 75th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and the artistic creations featured bus seats painted by the BASE youth. The art pieces can be viewed in an exhibition at the Rogue Gallery and Art Center, located in Medford.

BASE Youth Art Exhibit featuring Painted Bus Seats

Various speeches were also given to commemorate Dr. King, and to remind all of us of the importance of keeping his words to heart. Ashland School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick gave an address to the crowd, quoting King’s works and urging that their messages should continue to be upheld in the Ashland community.

Superintendent Joseph Hattrick Speaking at MLK Celebration

Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s artistic director Tim Bond was a keynote speaker for the celebration, and gave his own speech that drew from important civil rights figures such as MLK, Coretta Scott King, Nelson Mandela, August Wilson, and James Baldwin. Bond urged the audience to continue pushing for peaceful acceptance of a diverse democracy, despite the political turmoil in the United States, and to not give up.

OSF Artistic Director Tim Bond Speaking at MLK Celebration

Dr. King was remembered during this event by the excellent turnout of enthusiastic attendees, all there to support the community and honor this great man. This meaningful celebration was once again an inspiring success and meaningful reminder of one of America’s greatest activists that promoted peace, equality, and love for our fellow countrymen.