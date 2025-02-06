Game Night! at the Hannon Library

On Thursday, January 30th, SOU’s Hannon Library hosted a very fun Game Night! Welcome to all Raiders, the Game Night encourages anyone to stop by, play some games, and have fun! Plenty of students attended with their friends, or were able to make new ones. The Game Nights are a fun way to relax after hours of studying at the library, and meet new people!



SOU Students Enjoying Games and Snacks

The Hannon Library’s Game Nights are also welcome to staff! They were present and having fun with trivia games and visiting with their students!

SOU Staff Having Fun Playing Trivia

A Group of Raiders Relaxing With A Puzzle

Some of the games that are offered to play for free include card games, board games, trivia, puzzles, and much more! And at each event, free snacks are included! If this sounds like fun to you, keep an eye out for the next Hannon Library Game Night!