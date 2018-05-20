Top Recommendation for new Romance

by Shelee Juarez, Staff Writer

Filled with a delicious combination of witty charm and ambivalence, Arrogant Devil thrilled from the first page. With a delicacy only skilled writers have, Grey balanced their every exchange with perfect amounts of unwanted lust and volatility. Using the dynamic of a broody cowboy placed opposite a (seemingly) spoiled city girl only heightened this effect and brought forth a poignant and evocative romantic comedy.

Grey’s heroines tend to have a stark strength to them—along with inner fire and resiliency—and Meredith personified that very characteristic. Grey’s masterful writing captured a woman’s innate strength through her naivete, and shone a light on her monumental growth while never demeaning what brought her there. Her perspective became mine, and I couldn’t help but feel a fire in my gut for every ounce of bravery and fortitude she carried within her—mostly how she used it to take charge of her life. The lustful hatred between her and Jack was rich and savory; building in a natural flair that felt organic and fiery. Their heated battles of defiance and witty retorts were sharp and fun, allowing a wonderfully hilarious brevity among all of the great sexual tension. Slow burns are hard to earn, but there was no doubt this one was very well-earned.

Having read and loved all of Grey’s previous books, this story set itself above the rest and officially earned itself the rank of being her best work yet. When every element of a story plays perfectly in-tune there’s this feeling of pure elation at getting to read something so magnificent, and I felt that early on in Arrogant Devil. The fluidity of every humorous moment weaving into the softer, gentler moments was effortless in construction, and I fell so very hard for the characters and their love story.