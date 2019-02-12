Letter to the editor: ASSOU Alumni advocate for Campus Organizer

The following is a Letter to the Editor piece. It does not reflect the position or views of the Siskiyou editorial team.

As alumni of SOU, it alarms us to hear that ASSOU is considering taking the Oregon Student Association (OSA) Campus Organizer (CO) position away from students. Throughout our time at SOU we had invaluable experiences with the Campus Organizer (CO). During our time at SOU, the CO helped us grow as student leaders, and helped many of us hone the skills and discover the passions that set us up to be successful after college and into our careers.

Because of OSA, alumni from SOU and ASSOU have gone on to work with our communities in impactful and empowering ways: we’ve worked in politics, advocacy, organizing, and the nonprofit sector; we’ve built fulfilling and fruitful careers working to continue to bending the arc of justice, and some of us have come back to serve SOU and our campus community. That was because we had the guidance of the OSA SOU Campus Organizer while on campus.

The Campus Organizer is not only a strategic long-term investment for our students but an incredible value day-to-day. You cannot find a better deal to have a full time organizer

dedicated to your campus, helping student leaders with on-campus organizing, recruiting and supporting new volunteers and student government members, as well as supporting

collaboration with the statewide Oregon Student Association. The Campus Organizer is a link to the statewide capitol, helping ASSOU and other student groups advocate for SOU students’ interests in Salem.

The CO helps build organizing and legislative power by recruiting and developing new students and to step into leadership. Some of the major student wins that the Campus Organizer has been instrumental in included the 2013 passage of Tuition Equity. SOU students were a huge part of this fight and were heard in Salem with recruitment and leadership development support from CO. This victory benefits undocumented SOU students to this day.

The campus organizer in past sessions has also recruited and developed leadership and provided lobby and testimony prep for students to advocate for more funding for higher ed during budget setting. In the 2013 general session this helped to keep tuition increases at SOU under 5%. The Campus Organizer has helped student organizer to win more institutional power, guaranteeing students a voice on all Board of Trustees and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission. We urge the ASSOU retain the Campus Organizer. This role benefits all students through helping ASSOU and other student groups thrive and continue to win victories for all students to this day.

Sincerely,

Brandon Zarringhalam

ASSOU Chief Justice 2016-2018

Tyler Takeshita

ASSOU President 2016-2017

Ricardo Lujan

ASSOU Associate Justice 2016-2017

Oneta Cantlon

ASSOU Justice and Senator 2012-2016

Jane Silva

ASSOU Vice President 2015-2016

Jacob Rubanowitz

ASSOU Chief Justice 2015-2016

Hannah Egar

ASSOU Senator of Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity

Rayelle Evans

ASSOU Senator of Student Life and Housing 2015-2016

Brian Sorensen

ASSOU Director of Finance and Administration 2015-2016

Jessica Harper

ASSOU Director of Sustainability 2015-2016

Becca Dukes

ASSOU Senator of Business and Social Sciences 2013-2014

Jazmin Roque

ASSOU Director of Multicultural Affairs 2012-2013

Speaker of the Senate 2011-2012

Ben Katz

ASSOU Associate Justice 2013-2014

Chief Justice 2012-2013

Belieu Vaughn

ASSOU Senator for Clubs and Orgs 2013-2014

Jason Pennell

ASSOU Director of Governmental Affairs 2012-2013

Joshua Danielson

ASSOU President 2012-2013

Kristen Maredith

ASSOU Director of Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity 2012-2013

Dylan Marcheck

Student Fee Committee Member 2012-2013