Hannon Library Deep Cleaned

ASHLAND, Ore. – On Feb. 15, SOU’s Hannon Library closed for deep cleaning. Hannon Library’s Promotion, Communication, and Design Specialist, Mallory Wilkerson explained the cleaning details.

“50 pieces of upholstered furniture and high-traffic carpeted areas were deep-cleaned using steam heated to approximately 210 degrees and a green cleaning agent containing propanol. On Tuesday night, Rug Busters began deep cleaning 36,000 feet of carpet in the library and the remaining upholstered furniture pieces,” Wilkerson said, and Bugs Northwest confirmed.

“After each of the handful of instances in which lice were found on chairs in Hannon Library, SOU’s facilities team treated and cleaned the area. Due to the recurrence of the introduction of lice to the library, the university closed the library on Saturday, February 15, for deep cleaning. Cleaners from Bugs Northwest deep cleaned targeted areas of the library while it was closed on Saturday, February 15, and cleaners from Rug Busters began deep cleaning other carpeted areas and upholstered furniture Tuesday night, February 18,” Wilkerson said.

This article will be updated with confirmation from Rug Busters. Wilkerson noted that Rug Busters will continue cleaning the building through the evening of Feb. 26.