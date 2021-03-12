Play On Shakespeare Announces Spring 2021 Season

All photos courtesy of Play On Shakespeare

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare through translation and adaptation, today announces their spring 2021 season. Play On Shakespeare’s mission is to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare’s plays in performance for theatre professionals, students, teachers, and audiences by engaging with contemporary translations and adaptations.

Spring 2021 Season

On demand through March 14

Boston Court Pasadena

Measure for Measure

A tale of an overreaching government handing out capital punishment from a self-created moral high ground, with a dash of sexual harassment. It’s no wonder Measure for Measure is still one of the most discussed of Shakespeare’s plays. Aditi Brennan Kapil brings her genius to bear on this modern verse translation directed by Jessica Kubzansky.



More information here.

March 26 + 27

University of Evansville

Richard II

Taylor Bailey, Associate Creative Director at Play On Shakespeare: “One of the ways we connect with the great potential of the Play On translations is through our partnerships with educational institutions. Working with the leaders and creators of tomorrow, we get a chance to see how Shakespeare’s works might resonate with this generation and where our field is heading. It is an additional pleasure to be working with my esteemed alma mater, University of Evansville, and to get to meet the current student artists on that campus.”



University of Evansville Department of Theatre Chair, Eric Renschler: “In 2017, UE alumnus and Associate Creative Director Taylor Bailey, brought the creative team of Romeo and Juliet to campus for a multi-day workshop and public readings with our students. Ever since, we have looked forward to the time when we could again partner with Play On Shakespeare’s wonderful collective of artists. When the current pandemic forced us into a virtual season, the generous support of the Hitz foundation allowed us to bring Play On artists virtually to campus, working with students to explore three of Shakespeare’s plays; Pericles, Edward III, and Richard II. During this very strange and difficult time, this partnership has been a highlight for our students, allowing them to see this material with fresh eyes and renewed excitement.”



This production – part of University of Evansville Theatre’s ZOOMBOX, student-directed series – features a translation by Naomi Iizuka and is directed by Lavina Jadhwani, UET 2020–21 Virtual Artist-in-Residence.



Tickets are available for free here. More information here.

March 29-April 9; April 19-May 2

Actors Shakespeare Project

Othello

With Othello, a searing and operatic tale of envy and manipulation, Shakespeare gives us an intimate look into a Machiavellian mind whose machinations seduce us with surgical lacerations of the heart.

This project is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

Streaming is free. More information here.

April 8, 9, 10, 16, 17

Women’s Theatre Festival

Othello

Women’s Theatre Festival (WTF), in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, presents a modern verse translation of Othello by Mfoniso Udofia. This will be the first fully-realized production of Udofia’s translation of Othello. Originally commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Udofia seeks to pull no punches with her translation that starkly illuminates the overt anti-Black racist language within Shakespeare’s text. Visionary director Jameeka D. Holloway helms this all Black femme creative team. Together, they will tackle the tough questions: should this work ever be produced and what is the cost to the Black artists who participate in it?



Tickets are available at here as a pay-what-you-can donation. More information here.

April 17, 18, 20

Department of Theatre Arts at SUNY New Paltz

Romeo & Juliet

This modern language version of the classic Shakespearean story about two star-crossed lovers is directed by Brittany Proia and features a translation by Hansol Jung.



Tickets are available at here as a pay-what-you-can donation. More information here.

ACMRS Press publishes Macbeth

ACMRS Press will publish all 39 titles in the Play On Shakespeare series, featuring modern verse translations of Shakespeare’s classic plays, over the next few years. The series begins with the release of Migdalia Cruz’s Macbeth in May; The Tempest and As You Like It follow in June.

More information here.

The Black Realities Creative Grant

Play On Shakespeare joins Black Realities, Artizen, and Tribeca Film Festival to sponsor the Black Realities Creative Grant (BRG). For this Tribeca edition of the grant, BRG partnered with Tribeca to support the winning project with a world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival within its Immersive programs section. The winning project will also have the opportunity to premiere on OSF’s digital platform O!. All formats, genres, and categories of screen-based projects will be considered including films, episodic programs, games, apps, VR/AR/XR immersive experiences, photojournalism, and more.

HOW/WHEN: There are only three hard requirements for grantee eligibility: the lead creator(s) must be Black, the perspective of Black folx and the centering of Black thoughts and characters must be the core of the project, and finally, the project must be completed by May 15 to be exhibited at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, June 9-20. Submissions are encouraged that highlight the vast and multilayered range of subjects, perspectives, and content within Black realities, which also includes and welcomes the exploration of the current and ongoing anti-Black political and social climate.

TRIBECA EDITION: BLACK REALITIES GRANT

Award: $10,000



Deadline: March 22nd

Read the full list of eligibility requirements here.



Submit a project here.

Lastly, Play On Shakespeare will unveil a new podcast and website this spring. Further details are forthcoming.

