ASSOU Meeting Recap, November 16th

Image Credit: Southern Oregon University

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16th – The meeting of the Associated Students of Southern Oregon University was called to order by Speaker of the Senate Mindy Welsh at 6:05 pm. Welsh began with the Land Acknowledgment, before approving the agenda with no objections. There were no minutes to approve. Speaker Welsh reported that this would be her last term sitting with the ASSOU.

The President’s update was short in stating that the Executive branch is updating their bench roles.

Judicial is looking to fill 2 remaining Justice seats. The application can be found on Handshake here. Cabinet had nothing to share

Administration shared that Student Activities are planning weekly events designed to “create habits focused on wellness and community” starting winter term. OSPIRG, NRH, NRHH, and Sports had nothing to share.

On to the line items. (1) Speaker Welsh entertained a motion to vote on the Club Senator position and Julissa Tatiamo was approved with a 3-1-2 vote. (2) Welsh followed by entertaining a motion to vote on the Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity Senator position and Dilyn Del Rosario was approved.

Dallas Ransom, Director of Finance and Administration for the Executive Branch, discussed a proposed stipend increase of 12% for every seat holding member across the board. The senate voted to approve this increase with 5-0-1 vote. The pay increase will be implemented in January 2022.

Open forum was short, with the meeting officially adjourned at 7:09 pm