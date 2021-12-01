An Audiophile’s Dream

Photo Credit Music Coop Website

Calling all music lovers! Ashland has the place for you, and it’s a little slice of heaven. The Music Coop, an independent record store located next to Bloomsbury Books on 268 East Main Street, is fully stocked with vinyl, cd’s, and the warmest atmosphere we’ve ever experienced.

They offer various new and collectible vinyl, and it is also the perfect place to find colored vinyl! They sell genres from all across the board, from classic rock, new and indie rock, punk, and pop, to hip-hop, electronica, R&B and soul, blues, jazz, folk, and country, even offering music from decades such as the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The Music Coop originally opened in Petaluma, California in 1975. Owners, John and Trina, moved the Music Coop to Ashland in 2001 after falling in love with the area. John and Trina are a bright and refreshing light in the dark, gritty world of small businesses, “If we wouldn’t put it on our turntable, we don’t expect you to put it on yours.” The Music Coop offers expert customer assistance, special order services, the finest selection of music and over 60 years of record retailing experience. With over 20,000 incredible CD’s and the best selection of Vinyl LP’s in Southern Oregon, the Music Coop gives music the respect it deserves.

Part of this great experience is being able to roam the long isles filled with stacks of cd’s and vinyls. Starting at the front entrance of the store is a nice collection of holiday themed records and a collection of film soundtracks. Then, moving across the windowed-entrance is a huge selection of alphabetized and genre designated artists. Starting in the “A” section customers can instantly find different artists like ACDC, ABBA, and even Adele with her newest album “30.” Music Coop even has hiphop and rap artists like Mac Miller, Wiz Khalfia, 2PAC, Drake, and other famous rap artists of the 80s. In another spot of the store, jazz lovers might find some quality records from John Coltrane, Ella Fitgerald, Miles Davis, and Louis Armstrong. If customers are looking for more pop styled music, they can find a wide variety of artists like Melanie Martinez, Olivia Rodrigo, Rhianna, Beyonce, and many more. Following more of the alternative rock and indie genre, the store featured albums by Tame Impala, U2, The XX, Arctic Monkeys, Fall Out Boy, and Florence + The Machine.

Without a doubt, Music Coop has one of the best vinyl and cd selections of Southern Oregon, and, vinyl collector or not, everyone should take a look through the store. It’s also a great place to buy music for friends and family for the upcoming holidays!

Our Picks:

Paul Westerberg – Suicaine Gratifaction

Cigarettes After Sex – S/T

Mealnie Martinez – Cry Baby

Sleigh Bells – Jessica Rabbit

Weyes Blood – Titanic Rising

Located

268 East Main Street, Ashland, Oregon | 541-482-3115

Hours

Monday – Saturday: 11 AM – 6 PM | Sunday: 11 AM – 5 PM

Contact

Drop in and check out all that the Music Coop has to offer!