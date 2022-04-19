Raider Invitational Recap

Southern Oregon University Athletics

This past weekend, the Raider Track and Field program hosted the Raider Invitational which saw appearances from 12 different schools. The Raider program won in several categories over the weekend.

On the first day of the meet, Sienna Bauer, Haylee Brodahl, and Molly Guerra all won in their events. Bauer won the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet and 11 ½ inches. Brodahl finished first in the 5,000m run while also scoring a new personal record. Guerra won in the discus with a throw at 46.32m. Guerra is also ranked third on the NAIA performance list.

Third-place finishers for the women’s team were Lauren Forster and Kayla Clayton. Forster had a time of 4:54.83 in the 1,500m. And Clayton had an 18:17.11 for the 5,000m.

From the men’s side, Jonathan Ashford finished third in the discus throw and set a new personal record at 43.33m (141-10).

The Raider program put on a highlight show on the second day of the meet. Adam O’Brien secured a spot in the NAIA Outdoor Championships from his pole vault first-place performance of 15 feet 9 inches. In addition, Raiders Cade O’Connor and Matthew O’Henley placed first. O’Connor won the 400m at 50.29, and O’Henley won in the hammer event with a throw of 52.79m.

Other place finishers were Shane McLaughlin in the 200m (3rd), AJ Sandvig in the 800m (2nd), Jacob Williams in the high jump (2nd), Cody Le Bel in the pole vault (3rd), Wayne Garcia in the hammer (3rd), and Ashford in shotput (2nd).

The women’s team had several athletes place from day two of the invitational. Abi Stevens, who is ranked first in the high jump and fourth in the heptathlon from the NAIA performance list, placed second in the 100m hurdles and first in the long jump. In the 100m, Lindsey Bonney placed first at 12.20 seconds and second in the 200m at 25.10. Both her times were Cascade Conference championship qualifying marks.

Camille Lawrence won the 400m with a time of 59.38, and her teammate Aayzia Duma placed second at 58.73 seconds. A few other first-place finishers were Dumas, Lawrence, Bonney, and McKenna Wilson in the 4x100m. KiAshe Hobby also placed first in the hammer throw at 48.93m. Some second-place finishers were Sarah Mauk in the 800m sprint, Guerra in the hammer, and Hobby in the shot put event.



The Raiders will next compete in the Cascade Conference Multi-Event Championships this April 21st and 22nd. Live results can be found here. After championships, the Raiders will then head to Chico, CA. for another invitational. The rest of the season schedule can be found here.