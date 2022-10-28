2022 Halloween Safety Tips and Events

With the excitement of this weekend, the Siskiyou wants to remind students to be safe this Halloween. These safety tips should be taken with the utmost consideration, as dangers are more present than some may believe. For example, a study conducted by the National Safety Council determined that children are more than twice as likely to be killed on Halloween than any other day of the year Additionally, adults ages 21 and 34 have the highest likelihood of dying from drunk car crashes on Halloween night. For these and many other reasons, the idea of staying safe while having fun is of utmost importance. Here are some helpful tips for you this holiday season:

Halloween Safety Tips:

Put emergency identification information on your costumes, including name, phone number, and address.

Elect your designated drivers before getting to any parties. Never get behind the wheel when drunk! Not only is it illegal, it is putting many lives in danger.

Don’t go to/ throw a party with people you do not know or trust. If you are planning on going to something similar, make sure to bring a trusted friend with you.

Be extra cautious when driving on Halloween night, as many children will be out trick-or-treating.

Test out new Halloween makeup on a small part of your wrist before putting it anywhere near your face. If you find a rash or any other signs of irritation on your wrist after application, do not use the product!

Look out for others. If someone appears to be in danger, assess the situation and check in to see if they’re okay.

With this in mind, here are some exciting and safe events in the Southern Oregon Area happening this Halloween weekend!

Community Events:

Monster Ball

Explore aerial dancers, stilt walkers, potion making, and more at this year’s Monster Ball hosted by the Science Works Hands-On Museum. For $12 at the door and $10 for tickets bought ahead of time, come celebrate on October 19 at 4-9 PM in memory of Sarah Wood. Find out more here!

Haunted Mountain Jack O’Lantern Jubilee Costume Brunch

Located at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge on 7100 Old Highway 99 South, this event will host a brunch event between 11 AM and 3 PM on October 31. Make sure to bring your best costumed outfit and participate in their costume contest to win a one-night stay or $150 gift card to Callahan’s. For more fun, visit this page!

The Nightmare Chamber

For a frightful night, visit the Nightmare Chamber on 10 E 3rd Street and be prepared to be scared by a haunted house-full of vampires. According to their website, this site “combines the best in animatronic and computerized scares with the set, lighting and acting expertise of experienced theater professionals to create a thrilling world beyond your wildest nightmares”.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Day and Adoption Event

Visit the D&S Harley Davidson in Medford to adopt a forever friend on October 29 from 10-4 PM. Feel free to bring your own pets in their costumes for photo ops, including a portrait on a Harley Davidson. There will also be pizza, prizes, and more there to raise funds for Rescue Ranch, Goliath Mountain Rescue, and Melly Cat Rescue.

Outdoor Program Halloween Celebration

At the Student Rec Center on October 31 at 7-11 PM, join the Outdoor Program for candy, climbing competitions, costume contests and more! At this event will be black-lights, fog machines, and spooky music to set the mood. To learn more about this event, please visit this Presence link.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Love,

The Siskiyou.