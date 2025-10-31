SOU Percussion Ensemble Launches Eclectic Playlist for 2025-26 Season

Southern Oregon University’s Percussion Ensemble: it’s like a twice-weekly beat-down in the Music Building, and open to any interested student at SOU.

SOUPE seeks to expose its members to a diverse musical experience, whereby its members learn about music from cultures around the world. The experience also allows students to gain an understanding of how to play instruments not commonly found in popular American music.

Participating students meet twice a week to work on their percussion skills, and prepare for upcoming performances and recording opportunities. The Percussion Ensemble welcomes students of all experience levels; however, some musical experience is preferred. Instrumentalists from other disciplines also take part in the ensemble.

Tasked with curating the live musical exhibits of the Percussion Ensemble, SOU professor Terry Longshore has curated an eclectic repertoire of music in 2025-26, “including Steel Pan music from Trinidad, traditional marimba music from Mexico, and concert percussion music by a variety of composers from around the world.”

Dr. Longshore also serves as Director of Percussion Studies for the University, and Principal Percussionist of the Rogue Valley Symphony’s Orchestra.

SOUPE will be presenting its Fall 2025 program, Trances, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at the Music Recital Hall, located in the Music Building on SOU’s Ashland Campus. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the program to commence at 7:30. The ensemble will also present programs in the Winter and Spring terms of 2026, in addition to performing at the annual Northwest Percussion Festival and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Green Show.

For more information on joining the Percussion Ensemble at SOU, please contact Dr. Longshore at longshore@sou.edu.

Photo by Codi Kirksey/The Siskiyou