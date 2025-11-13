Transforming Procrastination During Hannon Library’s Long Night

At 8pm on Nov. 5, Southern Oregon University’s Hannon Library sprang to life.

The session started slow, with a few individuals on computers or grabbing pizza, but the night soon roared with activity, as students pushed through their mid-term all-nighters.

SOU’s Long Night Against Procrastination had started. The line extended out the door as students checked in for a night of pizza, desserts, and homework, faces mixed with excitement (for the pizza) and anxiety (for the work).

The library hosts LNAP every term.

“Students think it’s fun, we think it’s fun,” said Melissa Anderson, Campus Engagement & Research Services Librarian at SOU.

According to Anderson, LNAP encourages community during stressful midterms, while also helping students focus on research and course materials. Each new term brings with it new opportunities, and new themed Swampy the Swamphorse stickers only available at LNAP

Inspired by similar programs have been introduced and implemented worldwide, beginning in Germany in 2010, SOU started celebrating LNAP in 2014.

“The director we had at the time, he loved that kind of stuff,” said Anderson. “He always stayed you know for the whole thing, and would help out the whole time.”

SOU’s LNAP features tutors, librarians, tech help, and circulation workers until midnight, giving students the opportunity to reach out to these resources when they need. For this LNAP, two writing instructors provided office hours and forecasting help, and Career Connections made an appearance, helping students explore their job search options.

The library is also a great resource for students who need special programs or equipment for their studies. The library computers can run Adobe software and other applications that require fast personal computers.

Photo by Sophia Maggi/The Siskiyou