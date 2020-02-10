Express Your Creativity Through the “Main Squeeze” at SOU

Photo by Main Squeeze

SOU’s literary publication, Main Squeeze, is due to be published this April. And the good news is there’s still time to submit your work!

Main Squeeze offers students a great way to showcase their work and build a portfolio of published pieces to take beyond campus. It gives artists an introduction to the public and the chance to build name recognition and followers. The magazine is currently accepting to-date unpublished works of nonfiction, fiction, poetry, and art.

Tell the world something important with a nonfiction piece. Work can be prose, biographical, or general nonfiction and can be a maximum of 1,000 words. Take readers on an adventure with a short fiction story up to 2,500 words. Paint a picture with words by sending in a poem you wrote (maximum 2 pages long). Or show readers a little piece of the inside of your brain by submitting up to 5 images of original art.

Click this link to submit your work today! Submissions end on February 14, 2020.