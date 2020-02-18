Get your tickets now for SOU’s If/Then!

Many of us have wondered what would happen if we took different roads and made different choices in our lives. That is the question that If/Then poses, which follows Elizabeth, a newly divorced woman, as she moves to New York City hoping for a new beginning.

There, she is faced with a choice: either take her friend Kate’s advice and pursue personal goals while going by the name “Liz” or take Lucas’ advice and further her career while going by the name “Beth.” Elizabeth’s life is then split into two parallel universes, one as “Liz” and the other as “Beth,” with each one living a drastically different life.

Directed by Valerie Rachelle and featuring the talents of Katie Bullock as Elizabeth (Liz/Beth), Hunter Sims Douglas as Lucas, Tyler Page as Josh, and Sarah Green as Kate along with many others, this show is guaranteed to be magnificent!

Tickets are free for SOU Students, Faculty, and Staff. If/Then will be showing at the SOU Main Stage Theater. There will be shows at 8 pm from February 20th to the 22nd and February 27th to the 29th. There will also be 2 pm matinee shows on February 29th and March 1st, with a discussion after the March 1st show. Doors open 30 minutes before the show, and the Box Office opens one hour before the show.