Expand Your Self-Awareness with PSY 318 Next Term

Photo courtesy of Steve Miller

Come explore interpersonal growth with a counselor-in- training in the class Personal Development: Individual Exploration, 1 Credit P/NP (CRN4588). This course is a 1-credit pass/no pass experiential course. PSY 318 provides an opportunity to engage in self-exploration in a supportive environment facilitated by a graduate student counselor-in-training enrolled in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) master’s program. You will have the opportunity to explore topics, such as expanding your self-awareness, enhancing relationship skills, improving stress management, implementing positive lifestyle change, or something entirely different of your choice!

Students who participate in this personal therapy/counseling experience improve communication and interpersonal skills, gain greater self-acceptance and self-esteem, acquire the ability to change self-defeating behaviors/habits and achieve better expression and management of emotions, including anger. In addition, students report relief from depression, anxiety or other mental health problems, increased confidence and decision-making skills, attaining the ability to manage stress effectively and improved problem-solving and conflict resolution skills. 2020 has been challenging for many reasons and this class may help provide the additional support and insight you have been looking for.

This course is a wonderful opportunity to focus on personal growth and experience an individual counseling environment. Individual counseling sessions take place weekly over Zoom during a variety of times, accommodating your busy schedule. As a student, you will attend an orientation session, attend 10 1-hour, weekly counseling sessions, and a closure meeting at the end of the term. Throughout the term you will keep a written journal about your experiences. This course does not have any tests or homework outside of the written journal, does not have any prerequisites to register, and offers an upper division credit! Come spend the term exploring personal growth starting Winter term 2021!

You are invited to sign up for this self-exploratory class. Spaces are limited, so please sign up quickly. Registration for winter term has already begun! If you have any questions please feel free to contact the graduate assistants in the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program: Steve Miller, Millers9@sou.edu and Trinity Leonis, LeonisT@sou.edu. We would like to answer any questions that you might have.