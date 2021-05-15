ASSOU Meeting Recap, May 11

TUESDAY, MAY 11 – The meeting of the Associated Students of Southern Oregon University was called to order by the Speaker of the Senate at 6:01 p.m. Speaker of the Senate Mindy Welsh began with the Land Acknowledgement, before approving the agenda with no objections. There were no minutes to approve. Then, they introduced two new Senators Lorena Stockenhofen and Diana Ramos. The rest of Welsh’s time was ceded to the vice-speaker, who explained their contributions to reinstating the pass/no-pass policy.

The President confirmed that all applicants are in for the upcoming elections, votes for which opened Friday, May 14.

Judicial had nothing to share, besides a brief notice that an officer was placed on probation. Cabinet and Administration had nothing to share.

OSPIRG was looking forward to next week’s showing of a documentary called “Kiss the Ground” on Monday, along with a fundraiser gala next Friday.

SOU’s Residence Hall Association and National Resident Hall Honorary announced the success of their recent recruiting program for next year, along with a slight change up to their event itineraries.

Clubs reported that they still had funds to allocate for events, while Committees gave an update on recent university policy changes, namely pass/no-pass and consensual relationship policies.

Moving on to the one and only line item, there was a discussion on the Memorandum of Understanding document concerning the operation of the new Student Rec Center. After a long discussion, the motion was delayed until the proper committee could meet and discuss it 10/0/1.

Open forum was short, with the meeting officially adjourned at 6:52pm.