SOU Campus Climate Survey: Make Your Voice Heard!

By Jesse Goyette and EDI Faculty

There is still time to submit a response for SOU’s Climate Survey on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion! Both the student body and SOU employees have until May 31st to participate in a 10-15 minute online survey that will measure experiences, beliefs, and opinions about diversity, equity, and inclusion at the university. Questions center around key demographics like race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, as well as disability status. This is to improve the experience of Raiders in marginalized communities. The data received will serve as a baseline for gauging progress and allow future comparisons of SOU’s climate with that of other institutions.

Incentives to take part in the survey include a variety of random drawings! Respondents are eligible for one of two $50 gift cards and numerous $10 food truck vouchers. The total number of meal tickets will be determined by the level of participation, from 30% to 50+% response rate, varying from 50 up to 340. These incentives are intended to reward participation and generate enough responses to produce valid data. The two $50 gift cards will be widely usable, working just like Visa or Mastercard. The $10 meal vouchers will be for use at either of two food trucks – Empanada Caba and Sultan’s Delight – that will visit campus from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 2nd. Three SOU musical groups will perform during the food truck event.

Vice President for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Toya Cooper and SOU’s EDI Leadership Team contracted with SoundRocket, a Michigan-based survey research organization that specializes in higher education consultation. Respondent’s answers are secure, and the survey will remain anonymous. It is intended to be used to determine steps the university can take to develop and grow a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment.

“The data will help SOU gain a baseline for the climate, which can be measured against data collected from future iterations of the survey,” Cooper and the EDI team said. “The survey will be used to inform policy, programmatic efforts, and practices aimed at SOU’s commitment to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community where all learners flourish.”

Editor’s note: cut-off date has been corrected on 5/21/22.