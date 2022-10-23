Head Turning Weekend for the Sou Women’s Soccer Team

Huge weekend for the women’s soccer team here at SOU. With a 4-0 win against eastern; the 25th ranked team in the nation. And a 1-1 tie against C of I; ranked 22nd in the nation. Goals scored by Baylee Touey, Sarah Mauk, Gabbie Johnson, and Mia Santander. Well fought battles on both Friday and Saturday. As a member of the SOU Women’s soccer team I got to feel the confidence on Friday first hand. The raiders came into the game with resilience and relentless confidence. Both teams came in hard this Friday but the Raiders dominated the match. With two goals just 90 seconds apart they put away the game and moved up in the rankings.

The first goal was in the 5th minute by Baylee Touey assisted by Miller Bertani. Bertani played a great through ball from the midfield at the 40 yard mark to Baylee making a run into the box with two touches to the back of the net. Baylee went down with an injury to the knee shortly after the goal that got the game started. Mia Santander subbed in for Touey after the injury.

Great strength from the raiders throughout the whole first half. relentless energy and drive throughout this season changing game. The raiders did not let their pressure drop throughout the rest of the half despite the lead, they continued to push and shut eastern down.

The second goal by Sarah Mauk was assisted by a cross from winger Gabbie Johnson. Johnson attacked the endline off of a header from Bunn and placed a ball in the air over the defenders to Mauk who won the battle with the keeper as she followed through and the ball rolled in the 27th minute.

The raiders came back strong in the second half with a goal 90 seconds in, with another less than 90 after that. The first of the two goals was by Gabbie Johnson, the ball was won off of eastersn throw in and laid off by Santander to Johnson who ripped a far shot from out wide. This is the Fourth goal of Gabbie’s collegiate career. The second of the two goals was off of a beautiful cross from Johnson which was tucked away by Mauk. The raiders held easten off the rest of the game, walking away with a clean sheet.

The game on Saturday was a well fought battle ending in a 1-1 tie with College of Idaho. This was a big game in the cascade conference with C of I at the number one spot and SOU on the rise. This game last year was a heartbreaking one for the raiders with a 1-1 tie until the last minute when C of I got another goal leaving the raiders with a loss. The raiders showed great determination to not let history repeat itself.

After this weekend the raiders are now ranked as the #4 team defensively in the nation and you can see that clearly in this game against College of idaho. The back line played strong and shut C of I down at almost every turn.

SOU took the lead in the second half but couldn’t quite hold up the shut out. Mia Santander scored a goal against College of Idaho in the 65th minute. Sophia Connel played a great ball from the width of the half line over the back line to Mia in a perfect position for a one touch shot. After multiple tries on goal, College of Idaho was able to get a goal with an inside crossbar shot that bounced in over the line and bounced back out. The raiders were able to finish strong and uphold the tie.

This weekend has all eyes on the raiders. Their hard work is not going unnoticed. The Women’s Soccer team has been announced as Under Armour Team of the Week. And Goalkeeper Jessie Selby has been recognized as the Rize Laboratory Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. The Raiders rose to the occasion this weekend and performed resiliently.