Murder at SOU: Campus Programs Kick Off a Scary Holiday Season

Southern Oregon University witnessed its first murder of the year on the night of Nov. 5th. But rather than leading to blood and yellow caution tape, this “murder” led to smiles and an exchange of trinkets.

Students flocked to Greensprings, filling the often gloomy space with gothic whimsy. Cloaked in all black outfits, clutching handfuls of handmade goods, individuals braved the rain in search of their own dark parade.

It began at 5:30 as a small turnout, consisting of roommates and loyal trinket enthusiasts. But partiers soon filled the space, forcing nearby tables conversion into impromptu trinket stands resembling that of street fair vendors. Along the wall sat platters of caramel apples, apple cider, and trail mix, which soon found themselves spread across the area. These free items, enjoyed alongside raven stickers, miniature raven figurines that glow-in-the-dark, and scratch-off fall leaves, became the first goods–but not the last goods–-of the night.

Cassandra Moeller sits at the head table, facing the doors. Serving as the University’s Housing Programming Engagement A.A. Assistant, or Admin Assistant, she organizes several of campus events.

She finds the large turnout promising, and alongside gleeful giggle filled pleas for another similar event, says she will, “…definitely—probably—be doing it again this year.”

As the event continued and crafts continued to be traded, games played, friendships forged, and cider drank, a community grew. Serving as a place for craft lovers and bird lovers alike, discussion revolved around precious stones, everyone’s favorite craft supply (mine is buttons), and what could possibly be a fair trade for handmade bracelets, keychains, and more.

One hopes that this event, alongside similar ones, continues to bring life to spaces, create bonds within the community, and fuse people together (like pearler beads).

Photo by Sophia Maggi/The Siskiyou